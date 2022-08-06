Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $1.21 Million in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 104,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,347,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 81.3% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 589,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 264,343 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 990.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $5,296,000. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,830,000.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

