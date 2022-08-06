Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 9,180 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 304.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,352.5% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 526,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,943,000 after purchasing an additional 490,697 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5 %

TSM stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

