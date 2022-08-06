Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $196.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

