Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $243.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,761 shares of company stock valued at $55,528,771 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

