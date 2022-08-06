Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,762,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 351,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

