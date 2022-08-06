Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 2,512 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $18,583,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $165.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

