Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,693 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.67.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $202.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

