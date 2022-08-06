Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $152.24 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,146,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657,143 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $152,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

