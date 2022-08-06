Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.