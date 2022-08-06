Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $56.85 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $56,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $196.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.