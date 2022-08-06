Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $120.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.