Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average is $154.18.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.