Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.3% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $636,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $415.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.88. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

