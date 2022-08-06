Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,081 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 179,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LRGF stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.