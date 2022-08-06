WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 520 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

Insider Activity

PayPal Price Performance

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

