WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.82 billion. WESCO International also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.60-$16.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of WCC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.44. 581,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $144.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $121.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.15.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WESCO International stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of WESCO International worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

