Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 3rd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 92,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

