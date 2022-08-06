Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

