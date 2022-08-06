Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GDO opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

