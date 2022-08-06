Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 1st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYI opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $16.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

