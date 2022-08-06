Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MNP opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

