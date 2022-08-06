Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter worth $290,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

