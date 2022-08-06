Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 72,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Western Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09.

Western Resources (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Stories

