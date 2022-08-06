Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $225.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,506,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 328,481 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 58,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 36,392 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 1,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.