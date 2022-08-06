WeWork (NYSE:WE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. WeWork updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WeWork Stock Performance

NYSE WE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.69. 4,916,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. WeWork has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

In other news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,777.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WeWork by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 760,509 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in WeWork by 338.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 653,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 504,669 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in WeWork by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,145,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 445,643 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WeWork by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

