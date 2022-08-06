WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Achieves $45.17 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $45.17 million and $727,348.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026782 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017794 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.