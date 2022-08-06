William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 76,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in RingCentral by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in RingCentral by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 948,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,265,000 after buying an additional 132,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

