Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $246.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
