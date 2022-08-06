Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $246.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $37,356.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,790.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,008 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $37,356.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,790.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,542 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $59,027.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,165.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,972 shares of company stock valued at $667,790. Corporate insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.