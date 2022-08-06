WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.62 and last traded at $36.72. Approximately 58,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 179,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTSX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

