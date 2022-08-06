WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 1%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.44 and last traded at $45.53. 77,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 230,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,406,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 27.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,946,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares during the period.

