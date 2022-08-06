Wolfe Research Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $370.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.44. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

