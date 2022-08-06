Woodcoin Market Cap Reaches $16.54 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and $26,888.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00008863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,224.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.71 or 0.07387394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00164214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00264929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00703596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00607697 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005809 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

