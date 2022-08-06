Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $121.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Woodward’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $101,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $237,861 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Woodward by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Woodward by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 13.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

