WPP (LON:WPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WPP. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.64) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,230 ($15.07) to GBX 915 ($11.21) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.30) to GBX 1,260 ($15.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,244.44 ($15.25).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 814.60 ($9.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WPP has a one year low of GBX 753.60 ($9.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.09). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 844.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 976.76. The stock has a market cap of £8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

