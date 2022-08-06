Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Reaches $2.64 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $173,234.65 and $26.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00011393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 120.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00639404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

