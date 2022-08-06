X-CASH (XCASH) Price Down 3.5% This Week

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $2,083.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

