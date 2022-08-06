Xcel Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

