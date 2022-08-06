XMax (XMX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $117,737.00

XMax (XMX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a total market cap of $654,438.64 and approximately $117,737.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMax has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00069059 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XMax

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.