xRhodium (XRC) One Day Volume Hits $143.00

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $397,034.27 and $143.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003218 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000232 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

