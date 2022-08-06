Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Xylem also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

XYL stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.22. The stock had a trading volume of 776,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,804. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,655 shares of company stock worth $691,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

