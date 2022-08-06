YEE (YEE) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

YEE (YEE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One YEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a market capitalization of $192,523.14 and $124,290.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

