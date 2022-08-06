Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Yelp Trading Up 18.4 %

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.26 on Friday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $173,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

