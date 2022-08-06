YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in YETI by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 983,453 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,350,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

