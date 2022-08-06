YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of YETI to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.76.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. YETI has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in YETI by 1,550.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,350,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,772,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

