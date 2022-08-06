YIELD App 24 Hour Volume Reaches $103,037.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $15.22 million and $103,037.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,202.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00132494 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067252 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.