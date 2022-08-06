YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $50.30 million and $634,983.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YooShi has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00619021 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.

Buying and Selling YooShi

