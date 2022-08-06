YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $50.30 million and $634,983.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YooShi has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00619021 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015049 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YooShi Coin Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
Buying and Selling YooShi
Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.