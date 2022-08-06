YOU COIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,117.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $6,117.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

