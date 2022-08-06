yOUcash Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $1.02 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004624 BTC.

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

