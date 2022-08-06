Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $66.60 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $67.64 or 0.00291275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00125802 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00081711 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000074 BTC.
About Zcash
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,983,738 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
