Zero (ZER) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (ZER) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $94,818.26 and approximately $12.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00292638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00125514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00081754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,734,576 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.